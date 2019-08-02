American Tower (AMT) Stake Has Increased by Dearborn Partners Llc; As Argan (AGX) Shares Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Raised by $980,000 Its Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 100,654 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75M, up from 118,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $216.22. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in International Mny Express In.

