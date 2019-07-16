American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $1.18 Million; Stock Rose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 47,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 1.09M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 7,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 49,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $164.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,176 shares to 110,068 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 34,500 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Hilltop Inc accumulated 1,884 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Farmers Bancorp holds 0.01% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 278,442 shares. Reaves W H And Communication invested in 7,724 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs accumulated 53,228 shares or 5.84% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 3.65 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Duff Phelps Inv Management holds 1.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 387,230 shares. Spinnaker holds 3,131 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 4.54M shares. Maryland Mgmt accumulated 1,090 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Com owns 3.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,434 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc owns 5,220 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. The insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,800 shares. Riverhead Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 26,755 shares. Gateway Advisory Llc accumulated 1,624 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 6,495 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1.18 million shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,730 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 10,735 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 578,588 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 470 shares. Liberty Management Inc reported 6,428 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 102,367 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,984 shares to 239 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,812 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).