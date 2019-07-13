American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Raised Holding; 3M Co Com (MMM) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,922 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 37,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 102,400 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Campbell & Co Adviser Limited Company reported 2,119 shares. 52,966 were accumulated by Huntington Bancshares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 0.57% or 6,763 shares. 95,473 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Ruggie Cap reported 256 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment has invested 0.44% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Trellus Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Park Oh holds 0.34% or 30,442 shares in its portfolio. 50 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Penobscot Inv holds 0.45% or 10,750 shares. Shelton, California-based fund reported 1,031 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 11,411 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Global Medical REIT’s (NYSE:GMRE) Share Price Gain of 20% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Look At Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares to 20,757 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of stock or 13,290 shares. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares to 116,714 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,973 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Cap Management accumulated 41,781 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.22% or 4,875 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Limited has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meridian Investment Counsel owns 1.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,959 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 285,824 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 1,782 shares. Advantage stated it has 22,546 shares. Cap Advsrs Lc holds 10,653 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 20 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Com has 32,700 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 153,339 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.45% or 635,341 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,403 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0.58% or 2.78 million shares.