American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $2.08 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted by $312,000 Its Stake

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 184,611 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74 million, up from 174,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,740 shares to 11,759 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 235,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,208 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 11.15 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 223,941 shares. The North Carolina-based Capital Inv Counsel has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Choate Inv Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,396 shares. 1.25 million were accumulated by Kopernik Global Investors Lc. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 255,754 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Adirondack Rech And Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 20,458 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Limited reported 1.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 27,581 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 57,257 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 59,830 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 124,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,912 are owned by Clean Yield Group. 50,000 are held by Eos Management L P.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management Inc New York accumulated 200 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,003 shares. 6,460 were reported by Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 91,184 are owned by Rothschild Company Asset Management Us. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Toth Fin Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc stated it has 9,062 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.62M shares or 0.64% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.28% or 1.09 million shares. Fairfield Bush, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,034 shares. Axel Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap Fund holds 86,672 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 2,030 shares.

