American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.62 Million as Shares Rose; As Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock Price Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Boosted Position by $1.79 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 224,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.52M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.20M shares traded or 44.65% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 26,470 shares to 165,413 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 549,909 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 23,115 shares. Cumberland Prns reported 11,505 shares stake. Braun Stacey reported 1.06% stake. 11,135 were reported by Honeywell. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp invested in 407,468 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Twin Focus Cap Prns Limited Liability Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.15M shares. Becker Mgmt accumulated 2,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 8,538 were accumulated by Eastern State Bank. Field Main Retail Bank owns 340 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 254,381 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fairfield Bush & holds 1,034 shares.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces Expansion of Business with GKN Aerospace – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 77,706 shares to 880,357 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,715 shares, and cut its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP).