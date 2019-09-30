American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $420,648 as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,723 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, down from 87,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.32M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 173,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20 million, up from 152,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.74% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 41,595 are owned by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Palladium Ptnrs Lc owns 119,957 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Private Na stated it has 61,838 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Communications owns 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 29,677 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc invested in 67,209 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bryn Mawr reported 0.72% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.04 million shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 81,674 shares stake. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrowstreet Lp reported 6.47 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 159,898 shares. Horrell Inc accumulated 3,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 75,986 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 71,035 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 5,727 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 119 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Co accumulated 345 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26,223 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oppenheimer Comm stated it has 50,967 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr holds 1,899 shares. Wesbanco Bank accumulated 3,882 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,967 shares to 63,563 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VTIP).