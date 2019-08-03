American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $308,502; Perceptive Advisors Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Upped by $75.81 Million as Market Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 825.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35M, up from 125,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 738,032 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 57,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity reported 638,882 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,169 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 441,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,437 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.22% or 135,668 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 4.61% or 8.44 million shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Co reported 7,662 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 564,976 were reported by Raymond James. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company owns 1,120 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 104,824 shares. Texas-based Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bar Harbor Tru Serv holds 5.84% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 53,228 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt holds 0.7% or 139,651 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc invested in 8.52M shares or 5.87% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Broadfin Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.24% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 53,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 6,000 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,020 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% or 3,763 shares in its portfolio. Avoro Limited accumulated 3.86 million shares. Sarissa Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability stated it has 4,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sio Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.01% or 152,937 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Alps Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $194.72 million activity. $29.33 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC. venBio Select Advisor LLC also sold $18.64M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares.