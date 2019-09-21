American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Stake by $4.39 Million as Shares Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 21,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,339 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, down from 69,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54 million shares traded or 39.26% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 41,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 163,267 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, down from 204,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Group has 112,109 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Charter reported 12,369 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adelante Cap Management Limited Company has invested 2.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 1.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 18,447 are owned by Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership. First Business Financial Service accumulated 4,997 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 231,125 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 200,899 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 350 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 22 shares stake. Orrstown Fincl reported 0.98% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fincl Architects Inc accumulated 4,146 shares. Liberty Management Incorporated holds 2.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 22,307 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0.6% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

