American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Holding by $17.54 Million; Usca Ria Cut Holding in Kellogg Co (K) as Stock Value Declined

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 52,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 21,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 73,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 320,073 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 89,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 387,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.31 million, up from 298,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 88,027 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP Plc: Not So Bad Under The Circumstances – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Agf Invs Incorporated holds 55,879 shares. Toth Advisory holds 22,671 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 20.15 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,896 shares. Cardinal Cap Management accumulated 54,625 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 47,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited holds 0% or 114 shares. National Pension Ser holds 304,919 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 10,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,220 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 272,720 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 379,709 shares stake. Amica Mutual stated it has 10,552 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,776 shares to 79,117 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Newfocus Financial Group Lc invested in 0.12% or 1,173 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30,442 shares. Richard C Young And Com Limited holds 1.46% or 38,783 shares. 675 were reported by Monetary Grp. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2,200 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sandler Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,900 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 135,668 shares. National Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Penobscot Invest Management holds 10,750 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Fort Point Partners Limited Com accumulated 1,497 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.73% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Weatherly Asset LP invested in 3,793 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.