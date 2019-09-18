American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Riverpark Advisors Increased Its Position in Eog Res (EOG) as Stock Price Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 31,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 195,876 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.05 million, down from 227,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.53. About 1.09M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,803 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 15,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 3.33 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 877,084 shares. Century owns 0.4% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4.37 million shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,240 shares. White Pine Ltd Llc owns 7,754 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vigilant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 152,068 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.85% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Weiss Multi stated it has 0.59% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc has 0.92% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 130,640 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,331 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 107,656 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,050 shares to 24,612 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,246 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust Etf (MDY) by 1,008 shares to 22,102 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 4,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone to acquire Dream Global REIT for C$6.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.74% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 62,342 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.33% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Fairview Capital Investment Limited Liability has 0.7% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 68,245 shares. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Barton Management has 4.88% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 159,863 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 18,456 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management holds 91 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 195,876 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,981 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 2.06M shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested in 40,481 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 175,000 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).