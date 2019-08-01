American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Upped Its Position by $4.87 Million

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 2.77 million shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 2.05M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr invested in 52,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Investment Incorporated holds 142,262 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 253,743 shares stake. Trillium Asset Management Llc invested in 0.3% or 208,551 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 22,628 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors reported 105,399 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd Company reported 2.36% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.24M shares or 9.29% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 923 shares. Invesco accumulated 5.28M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 14,052 shares. Df Dent Company Inc has invested 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ls Inv Llc reported 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). S&Co reported 13,000 shares stake.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $55.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.67% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legal & General Public Limited Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jag Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,725 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 1.46 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc accumulated 2,273 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il has invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 199,136 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright Assocs has 0.88% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 18,401 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 36,768 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,165 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Lc owns 14,595 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Griffin Asset reported 9,054 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 5.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wendell David Assocs Inc owns 46,142 shares.