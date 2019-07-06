American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Barton Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $540,765 as Stock Value Rose; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Shares Rose, Rgm Capital Has Cut Holding

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.18 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 231,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 724,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.23M, down from 955,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 312,182 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares to 709,440 shares, valued at $86.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 128.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,375 shares to 293,819 shares, valued at $29.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M on Tuesday, January 22.

