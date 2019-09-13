American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Avenir Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Upped Position

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 607,617 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.23 million, down from 614,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 867,420 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 441.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 32,518 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 3.02M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – South Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27: KDB chairman; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA PLAN INCL $2.8B INVESTMENT IN 2 NEW VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 15/03/2018 – GM: Orion Plant Will Continue to Build Chevrolet Bolt EV, Sonic; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 04/04/2018 – GM ISSUES STATEMENT ON U.S./CHINA TRADE; 09/05/2018 – GM to locate new Asia-Pacific headquarters in S.Korea – government; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Net $1B; 04/04/2018 – GM to Kill Chevrolet Sonic Subcompact Car

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Incorporated reported 2.95 million shares. 2,716 are owned by Next Financial Inc. State Street has 0.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 18.37 million shares. Bokf Na reported 9,349 shares. Associated Banc invested in 1,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 5,936 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Gp holds 1.31M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 2.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waddell Reed Fincl invested in 454,520 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce invested in 89,270 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has 1.33% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 292 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,275 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 3.01 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.68 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Regal Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 6,693 shares. Madison Inv has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Nwq Investment Limited Liability stated it has 1.81M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.07M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 254,390 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.01% or 29,857 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 155,223 are held by Shufro Rose. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 1.38 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Llc has 14,247 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt holds 12,408 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 22,953 shares to 5,334 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,018 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).