American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose While Winslow Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $188.05 Million; Capital City Trust Company Raised Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Stock Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 921,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $527,000, down from 924,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.61. About 1.27M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 421,529 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 5,550 shares. Brinker has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 1.3% or 58,397 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assoc invested in 1.35% or 27,161 shares. 50 are held by Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability. Pitcairn Communications holds 8,071 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,145 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 124,610 shares. Dupont Corporation has invested 0.33% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.55% or 1.32 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc reported 5,727 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.45M shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 157,026 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $330.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 171,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Luminus Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 30,700 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited holds 0.01% or 44,947 shares. Carlson Capital Management accumulated 8,578 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 291,355 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 233,800 shares. Loudon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.15% stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 188,670 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 267,950 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability. Kepos LP owns 0.27% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 82,291 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc stated it has 0.97% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moors And Cabot accumulated 9,388 shares. Cls Invs Limited Co reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 3.52 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares to 19,458 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).