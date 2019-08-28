American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Cut by $1.02 Million Its Stake; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Cut Holding

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 1,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 5,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $412.48. About 358,093 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.84% MARCH 15; 17/04/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: David Hogg calls for boycotts of Blackrock, Vanguard Group; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Result of AGM; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL – SEE MORE “NORMAL” MARKETS AHEAD: LOWER RETURNS, HIGHER VOL AMID RISING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, LESS ROOM FOR GROWTH TO TOP EXPECTATIONS; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 29/03/2018 – BLACKROCK PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28% LESS THAN MALE: FIN. NEWS; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Document; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s)

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 5,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 7,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $230.43. About 810,096 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AAXJ) by 13,441 shares to 40,741 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VWO).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.54 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.