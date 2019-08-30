American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose While Barton Investment Management Has Lowered by $540,765 Its Stake; Pura Vida Investments Lifted Its Stake in Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) by $14.91 Million

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 19712.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 648,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 651,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 3,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 349,196 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $82.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 71,200 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 258,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.