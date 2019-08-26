American Tower (AMT) Reaches $228.04 52-Week High; Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Sentiment Is 1.25

Natural Alternatives International Inc (NAII) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 8 sold and reduced stock positions in Natural Alternatives International Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.39 million shares, down from 2.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Natural Alternatives International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) hit a new 52-week high and has $234.88 target or 3.00% above today’s $228.04 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $100.95 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $234.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.03B more. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 109,340 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 3,380 shares traded. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII) has declined 0.59% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NAII News: 15/05/2018 – Pacific View Asset Mgmt Buys Into Natural Alternatives; 03/05/2018 – Team CarnoSyn® 2018 NFL Draft Highlights – A CarnoSyn® Sponsored Athlete Update; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FOR WORKING CAPITAL LINE OF CREDIT TO FEB 1, 2021; 26/03/2018 NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Natural Alternatives International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAII); 14/05/2018 – Natural Alternatives 3Q EPS 30c

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.14 million. The firm offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review.

More notable recent Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Natural Alternatives International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:NAII) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Natural Alternatives International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Files Trademark Infringement Suit Against Vitalize Labs, LLC – PRNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announces 2019 YTD and Q3 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beta-Alanine for Food Application Receives Approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. for 11,149 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 16,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 103,510 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc., a Arizona-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 149,000 communications sites. The company has market cap of $100.95 billion.