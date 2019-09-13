American Tower (AMT) Position Maintained by Gabelli Funds Llc; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Its Holding

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 191,813 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.22 million, up from 177,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $218.15. About 39,360 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 54,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 84,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 138,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 8,718 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Invsts Management holds 55,356 shares. Wade G W & holds 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,459 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,420 shares. Hills Natl Bank & Com accumulated 12,229 shares. 206 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Ballentine Prns Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,039 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.2% or 4.14M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 531,840 shares stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 7,333 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd holds 0.68% or 1,010 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,703 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.52% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Linscomb Williams holds 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,914 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arbor Realty Trust Stock Is a Smart REIT Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Comments on Recent Announcement by Spirit MTA REIT – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Corp (NYSE:SWX) by 97,000 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $106.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Compa (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 205,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 18,160 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Company reported 2,208 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 25 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.04% or 656,419 shares. Harris Limited Partnership reported 1.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Argent Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 7,632 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 43,695 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 10,314 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 53,911 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated reported 3,553 shares stake.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,380 shares to 168,064 shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 10,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.