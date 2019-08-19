American Tower (AMT) Market Value Rose While Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $10.93 Million; Cornerstone Advisors Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $334.47. About 1.38 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 55,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 103,057 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, down from 158,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $224.63. About 488,413 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 8.52 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,271 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 278,442 shares stake. Newfocus Group reported 1,173 shares. Haverford Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 127,322 shares. Capital Limited Ca reported 66,152 shares stake. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc, California-based fund reported 8,434 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 204,922 shares. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 217,517 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.86% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 440,797 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 6,474 shares to 36,613 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorp Of So Dak invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Koshinski Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,765 shares. Halsey Associate Ct stated it has 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lakeview Capital Lc has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,822 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,074 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Llc holds 1.18% or 12,295 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,153 are owned by Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 38,900 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm accumulated 11,733 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 2,779 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. Blume Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Boeing (BA) Ahead of Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.