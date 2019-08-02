American Tower (AMT) Market Value Rose While Bamco Cut Its Holding by $31.90 Million; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Trimmed Holding by $104.54 Million

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 161,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 97,828 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, down from 259,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.23. About 153,045 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 9.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31M, down from 11.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 903,395 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 04/05/2018 – Monsanto appeals to India’s top court over GM cotton patents; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra; 15/03/2018 – GM to invest $100 million to upgrade facilities to build self-driving cars; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK CLARIFICATION ON REPORT OF ARREST OF EX-GM FOR FRAUD; 23/04/2018 – GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Corp has 5,420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking has 394,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Invs Limited Company holds 245 shares. Green Square Ltd Co has 38,928 shares. Greenleaf owns 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 26,555 shares. Oakbrook Invs owns 45,060 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp, a West Virginia-based fund reported 5,891 shares. Mgmt Ltd owns 485,389 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 6.27 million are owned by Brandywine Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.75% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 67 are held by C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd. Smithfield Trust reported 0% stake. Steinberg Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 238,065 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $63.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).