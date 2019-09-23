American Tower (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Torray Decreased Stake by $1.16 Million; Intl Paper Co (IP) Position Held by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc

Torray Llc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 5,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 119,662 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47 million, down from 125,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.79M shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 36,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 589,992 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56 million, up from 553,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 2.75 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces September 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa Retail Bank holds 9,309 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 0.12% or 39,547 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 424 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,140 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.93% or 21,695 shares. 4.07 million are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Int Ca holds 3.1% or 63,802 shares in its portfolio. 133,058 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Guardian Life Communications Of America holds 1,272 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 6,460 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Girard Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,674 shares. Caxton reported 1,136 shares stake. Field And Main Commercial Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Clear Street Llc stated it has 14,400 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 29,813 shares to 410,522 shares, valued at $23.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 29,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,968 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 12,767 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 14,633 shares. 15,871 were reported by Hartford Finance Mngmt Inc. Innovations Lc invested in 1.31% or 11,595 shares. Cna Fincl holds 55,795 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 11,318 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 4.19 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 420 shares. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.09% or 17,029 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 1,848 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Llc has 0.12% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).