American Tower (AMT) Holding Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System; Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Holder Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Position by $5.28 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 170,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.29M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 345,276 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 Cooper Tire Encourages Drivers to Spring into Savings with Its Take the Money and Ride® Promotion; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 734,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.10M, up from 728,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $225.16. About 1.73 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 279,847 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $65.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CTB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 1.35% more from 48.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 26,197 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 163,181 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Numerixs Technology Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability invested in 41,500 shares. Cap Investors owns 616,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 129,720 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 6,000 shares. 845,693 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Cornerstone reported 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 299,425 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 56,876 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Tennessee-based fund reported 29,678 shares. Charter reported 12,369 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.55% or 1.32M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.53% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 25,502 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Department holds 5,765 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). De Burlo Group Incorporated accumulated 2.83% or 70,820 shares. 7,020 are owned by Cbre Clarion Lc. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.78% or 101,400 shares. Barton Invest Management holds 159,863 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Fosun Intll Limited reported 1,387 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 39,704 shares to 652,116 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc A by 282,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,873 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).