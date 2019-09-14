American Tower (AMT) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Share Price Declined While Winslow Asset Management Upped Position by $782,370

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 921,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $527,000, down from 924,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 608,395 shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 104,953 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $380.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 162,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 4,963 shares to 67,829 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Grp Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,735 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group New Com (NYSE:SPG).

