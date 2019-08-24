American Tower (AMT) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Boosted Its Stake; Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Upped Holding

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 113,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.12 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 286,996 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q EPS 42c; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 25,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 7,922 shares to 53,005 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 105,591 shares to 323,641 shares, valued at $40.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

