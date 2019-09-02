American Tower (AMT) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holder Seatown Holdings Lowered Its Position by $3.30 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 21,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 75,550 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89M, down from 96,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.58M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 108,525 shares to 603,969 shares, valued at $39.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtnrs has 0.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 26,761 shares. Grassi Invest owns 48,445 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. 6,789 are held by Cetera Advsr Lc. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 728 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 8,771 shares. The California-based Lederer And Assoc Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.41% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Azimuth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% or 32,549 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island holds 1.11% or 43,451 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kings Point Capital Management accumulated 63,021 shares. 564,976 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Greenleaf Trust holds 67,659 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.52% or 6.57 million shares. Markel accumulated 35,500 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 838,373 shares.

