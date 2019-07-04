American Tower (AMT) Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Holding; Reaves W H & Company Upped Its Holding in Transcanada (TRP) by $2.65 Million as Shares Rose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 47,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 1.17 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 176,890 shares to 34,812 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 56,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 High-Yield SWANs Set To Soar – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UGI subsidiary to acquire Columbia Midstream Group LLC for ~$1.275B – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy launches binding open season for the Keystone Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “1 of These Dividend Stocks Is a Stronger Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of stock or 51,203 shares. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Marijuana REIT Boosted Its Dividend 33%, but Is It a Good Income Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Look At Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Global Medical REIT’s (NYSE:GMRE) Share Price Gain of 20% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.