American Tower (AMT) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.91 Million; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Clorox Co/De (CLX) Holding by $557,760 as Stock Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co/De (CLX) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 18,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 836,673 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 24,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,198 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 229,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 1.09M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) by 11,700 shares to 330,100 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westpac Bk Corp reported 242,236 shares. Phocas Fin Corporation reported 7,482 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1.11M shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.32% or 56,313 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). De Burlo Gp invested 2.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Blume Management holds 0.09% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited invested in 4,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atwood Palmer stated it has 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1.03 million were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Aviva Public Ltd owns 415,608 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Arrow Corporation reported 1,172 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 3,538 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cetera Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.61 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,600 shares. 321 were reported by Delta Asset Lc Tn. Ls Inv Limited Co has invested 0.25% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Global Endowment LP has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,730 shares. Blume Capital Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 175 shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 3,066 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Benedict Advisors invested 0.96% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Coastline holds 3,540 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 39,519 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Ltd Liability holds 11,801 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Washington Trust has 0.24% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 28,365 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Park National Oh owns 4,799 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,590 shares. 9,660 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Co.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 26,965 shares to 58,427 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 745,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).