American Tower (AMT) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Raised Its Stake by $3.51 Million; Range Res (RRC) Market Valuation Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Increased Its Stake

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 8.43 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Mngmt reported 1.71% stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Burt Wealth owns 326 shares. Tcw invested 2.74% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Lc has 0.75% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 398,771 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp accumulated 131,180 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny stated it has 3,350 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mackenzie holds 0.1% or 203,795 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 11,179 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 303,665 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Highstreet Asset Management holds 86,488 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.32% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,757 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 0.01% stake. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Company reported 68,340 shares stake. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 40,565 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 140,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Royal London Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 91,564 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.33% or 415,033 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 1,027 shares. Finance Architects Inc owns 950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has 32,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 46 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2,000 shares.