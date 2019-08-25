American Tower (AMT) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Southwest Airlines Co (Put) (LUV) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Position

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 10,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 144,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, down from 154,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (Put) (LUV) by 51.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 46,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 30,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philadelphia: NTSB…; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Services Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 115 shares. Conning holds 10,652 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lasalle Invest Mngmt Securities Ltd Com reported 100,766 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 30,597 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Reaves W H And Communication Inc reported 7,724 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc reported 627,440 shares. Inc Ca invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Maryland Management reported 0.03% stake. James Inv Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 422 shares. Hills National Bank holds 12,468 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Mar Vista Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 6.71% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Regions Corp has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 61,732 are held by Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 38,400 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (Put) (NYSE:CPA).