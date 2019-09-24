American Tower (AMT) Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosted Its Position; Hbk Investments LP Cut American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $4.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 41,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 141,167 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.86 million, up from 99,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $225.38. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 34,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 24,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 59,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20 million shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,200 shares to 946 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 77,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) Declares Monthly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Mngmt owns 15,165 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Company owns 146,875 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Greatmark Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Seabridge Invest Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 95,300 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Zeke Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Colony Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 16,242 shares. Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca reported 1,975 shares stake. First Trust Lp reported 401,423 shares stake. Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 266,605 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,716 are held by Next Fincl Grp Inc. Transamerica Advisors accumulated 0.13% or 2,965 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) by 82,600 shares to 96,600 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.