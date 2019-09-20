American Tower (AMT) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Trimmed Position by $37.45 Million; Montag & Caldwell Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 99,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 685,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 586,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $112.8. About 1.77M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 183,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 147,277 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.11M, down from 330,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $225.11. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co holds 0.04% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moody Bank Division has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Family Firm has 2,226 shares. Echo Street Ltd Company invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Utah Retirement stated it has 151,155 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,087 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 55,811 shares. Us Retail Bank De owns 825,016 shares. Brookmont Capital Management accumulated 5,269 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 9,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amer Retail Bank holds 0.08% or 2,558 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 6,058 shares to 227,514 shares, valued at $42.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,315 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton reported 159,863 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% or 531,840 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has 82,537 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.45% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,000 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,500 shares. Phocas has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 0.72% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 7,217 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bamco Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 80,156 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation reported 1,116 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Net Limited Co accumulated 10,180 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 12,746 shares. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,639 shares. 269 are held by Ruggie Cap Group. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 1,368 shares.