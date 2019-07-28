American Tower (AMT) Holder Barton Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Tctc Holdings Increases Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,844 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53 million shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

