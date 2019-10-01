American Tower (AMT) Holder Aureus Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $352,716; As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Profund Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 7,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 78,249 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 70,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $61.77 lastly. It is down 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 123,097 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.17M, up from 121,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.13. About 1.58M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 4.35 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 1,113 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa accumulated 1,546 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic invested 0.42% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Franklin Resource has 2.95M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc owns 73 shares. Alkeon Capital Lc reported 886,394 shares stake. Klingenstein Fields Lc holds 131,120 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 19,024 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 80,590 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 47,930 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Guardian Trust has 390,943 shares. Barton Invest Mgmt reported 4.88% stake.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,423 shares to 441,823 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,035 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,921 shares to 183,344 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,057 shares, and cut its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).