American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Since American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation 11 2.81 N/A 1.37 6.51 The LGL Group Inc. 8 1.70 N/A 0.34 24.38

In table 1 we can see American Superconductor Corporation and The LGL Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The LGL Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Superconductor Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. American Superconductor Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The LGL Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.1% 24.5% The LGL Group Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

American Superconductor Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The LGL Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Superconductor Corporation are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor The LGL Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. The LGL Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Superconductor Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of American Superconductor Corporation shares and 32.8% of The LGL Group Inc. shares. 3.4% are American Superconductor Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% are The LGL Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27% The LGL Group Inc. -1.2% 2.55% 12.88% 15.73% 55.54% 35.08%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation has -20.27% weaker performance while The LGL Group Inc. has 35.08% stronger performance.

Summary

American Superconductor Corporation beats The LGL Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits. This segmentÂ’s products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, and broadcasting and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.