American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)

Both American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation 11 3.04 N/A 1.37 6.51 Servotronics Inc. 11 0.52 N/A 1.38 7.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Superconductor Corporation and Servotronics Inc. Servotronics Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to American Superconductor Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. American Superconductor Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Servotronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.1% 24.5% Servotronics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.99 beta means American Superconductor Corporation’s volatility is 1.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Servotronics Inc. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

American Superconductor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Servotronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Servotronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Superconductor Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Superconductor Corporation and Servotronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of American Superconductor Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Servotronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27% Servotronics Inc. 0.93% 3.26% -15.66% -10.6% 11.89% 4.22%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation had bearish trend while Servotronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Servotronics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors American Superconductor Corporation.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end users. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products Group segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and other engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoors, and sporting stores, as well as various branches of the United States Government; and electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.