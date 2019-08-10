American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Since American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Superconductor Corporation
|11
|3.03
|N/A
|1.37
|6.51
|Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|5
|0.45
|N/A
|0.21
|25.48
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Superconductor Corporation and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Superconductor Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Superconductor Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of American Superconductor Corporation and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Superconductor Corporation
|0.00%
|37.1%
|24.5%
|Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|0.00%
|3.6%
|0.7%
Volatility & Risk
American Superconductor Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
American Superconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. are 1 and 0.5 respectively. American Superconductor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.8% of American Superconductor Corporation shares and 27.2% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares. About 3.4% of American Superconductor Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 62.02% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Superconductor Corporation
|-0.67%
|-12.07%
|-19.33%
|-30.66%
|75.35%
|-20.27%
|Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
|-2.73%
|10.31%
|1.9%
|-2.72%
|-6.96%
|1.9%
For the past year American Superconductor Corporation has -20.27% weaker performance while Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 1.9% stronger performance.
Summary
American Superconductor Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.