American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Since American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation 11 2.98 N/A 1.37 6.51 Highpower International Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.93 4.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Superconductor Corporation and Highpower International Inc. Highpower International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American Superconductor Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. American Superconductor Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.1% 24.5% Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

American Superconductor Corporation has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Highpower International Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Superconductor Corporation is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Highpower International Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. American Superconductor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Highpower International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Superconductor Corporation and Highpower International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 11%. American Superconductor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.9% of Highpower International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27% Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation has -20.27% weaker performance while Highpower International Inc. has 105.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors American Superconductor Corporation beats Highpower International Inc.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.