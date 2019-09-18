American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of American Superconductor Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of American Superconductor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American Superconductor Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.10% 24.50% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares American Superconductor Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation N/A 10 6.51 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

American Superconductor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio American Superconductor Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for American Superconductor Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

The competitors have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Superconductor Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation has -20.27% weaker performance while American Superconductor Corporation’s rivals have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Superconductor Corporation are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, American Superconductor Corporation’s competitors have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Superconductor Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Superconductor Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

American Superconductor Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Superconductor Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Superconductor Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors American Superconductor Corporation.