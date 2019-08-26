American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) and IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) Contrasting side by side

Both American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation 11 2.82 N/A 1.37 6.51 IntriCon Corporation 23 1.26 N/A 0.64 28.18

Table 1 demonstrates American Superconductor Corporation and IntriCon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IntriCon Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than American Superconductor Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. American Superconductor Corporation is presently more affordable than IntriCon Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Superconductor Corporation and IntriCon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.1% 24.5% IntriCon Corporation 0.00% 7.4% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that American Superconductor Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IntriCon Corporation has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Superconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, IntriCon Corporation which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. American Superconductor Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IntriCon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of American Superconductor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75% of IntriCon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are American Superconductor Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation has 7.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27% IntriCon Corporation -1.1% -23.94% -21.83% -31.4% -67.84% -31.84%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than IntriCon Corporation.

Summary

American Superconductor Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors IntriCon Corporation.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.