American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Comparing side by side

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) compete against each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation 12 3.42 N/A 1.39 8.05 EnerSys 69 1.04 N/A 4.41 14.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Superconductor Corporation and EnerSys. EnerSys is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. American Superconductor Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than EnerSys.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 44.9% 28.6% EnerSys 0.00% 16.1% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that American Superconductor Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, EnerSys has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Superconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EnerSys are 2.9 and 2 respectively. American Superconductor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EnerSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Superconductor Corporation and EnerSys are owned by institutional investors at 40.4% and 96.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of American Superconductor Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of EnerSys’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation 1.36% -8.65% -27.37% 22.14% 62.79% 0.45% EnerSys -4.16% -9.66% -15.18% -27.92% -14.12% -18.43%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation has 0.45% stronger performance while EnerSys has -18.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors EnerSys beats American Superconductor Corporation.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.