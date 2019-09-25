American Superconductor (AMSC) Reaches $7.96 After 9.00% Down Move; DENA CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (DNACF) Sellers Decreased By 0.44% Their Shorts

DENA CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DNACF) had a decrease of 0.44% in short interest. DNACF’s SI was 1.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.44% from 1.15M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 3808 days are for DENA CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s short sellers to cover DNACF’s short positions. It closed at $18.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 82,779 shares traded. American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) has risen 75.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSC News: 21/04/2018 DJ American Superconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSC); 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization ProjectThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $171.67 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $7.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AMSC worth $15.45 million less.

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and Mobage Open Platform, a Mobage API to third-party developers and offers first, second, and third party free-to-play mobile games. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. The firm also operates DeNA Shopping, a marketplace for Japanese network; au Shopping mall, a shopping Website; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; and Paygent that provides payment collection services to e-commerce companies operating Websites for PCs and mobile.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $171.67 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wind and Grid. It has a 5.94 P/E ratio. The Wind segment creates wind turbine systems and licenses these creates to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.