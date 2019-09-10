American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Holding by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon Holding in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Has Boosted by $7.86 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 292,826 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 255,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 317,884 shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 110,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.70M, up from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 2.04 million shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 208,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Management stated it has 3,307 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.11% or 189,408 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Management Lp reported 0.29% stake. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.04% or 9,208 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 72,005 shares stake. Narwhal Cap owns 15,859 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi has 1.79% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 109,366 shares. Capital Fund has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Enterprise Fincl Svcs holds 578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,409 were accumulated by Provise Management Group Ltd Com. Webster Comml Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 1,253 shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.45% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 3.76 million shares. Whittier Tru reported 2,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 35,523 shares to 469,010 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 169,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,277 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares to 456,766 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,387 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Manchester Cap Management Llc holds 15,893 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc stated it has 6,580 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,683 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) or 4,161 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca has invested 0.04% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 7,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 10,523 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Co. 3,620 are owned by Profund Advsr Lc. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 16,905 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 300 shares. 116,818 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 1.21 million shares.