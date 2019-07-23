American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Raised Position; Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 6.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61M, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 174,539 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 31.33% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,345 shares to 132,930 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 29,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,905 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $62,439 activity. 600 shares were sold by TANG EVA G, worth $42,150 on Tuesday, February 12.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 93,205 shares to 336,257 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 131,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,462 shares, and cut its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).