American States Water Company (AWR) Touches $90.09 High on Aug, 27; United Community Banks (UCBI) Sentiment Is 1.2

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 95 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 79 cut down and sold their stock positions in United Community Banks Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 69.81 million shares, up from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Community Banks Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 60 Increased: 63 New Position: 32.

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) reached all time high today, Aug, 27 and still has $92.79 target or 3.00% above today’s $90.09 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.32 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $92.79 PT is reached, the company will be worth $99.54 million more. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 17,023 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. for 562,500 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 300,393 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.12% invested in the company for 952,867 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,946 shares.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86 million for 11.16 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 43.71 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

