American States Water Company (AWR) Touches $85.12 High on Aug, 12; PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (PRDSF) SI Increased By 21.3%

PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) had an increase of 21.3% in short interest. PRDSF’s SI was 4.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.3% from 3.88M shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 9418 days are for PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s short sellers to cover PRDSF’s short positions. It closed at $3.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $89.38 target or 5.00% above today’s $85.12 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.14B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $89.38 PT is reached, the company will be worth $156.75M more. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 60,259 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, ChurchÂ’s, and Car Shoe brands. It has a 29.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides eyewear and fragrances under licensing agreements.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 804 shares. Fil Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Weatherly Asset L P has 0.25% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). New York-based Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Symons Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co invested in 0% or 610 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 50,048 shares. 182,177 were reported by First Trust Advsr L P. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 47,000 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.03% or 7,683 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 14,231 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Vanguard Inc reported 4.32 million shares.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 41.3 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

