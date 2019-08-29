American States Water Company (AWR) Reaches $91.40 High on Aug, 29; Shorts at CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORPORATION ORDINARY S (CANQF) Lowered By 7.14%

CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:CANQF) had a decrease of 7.14% in short interest. CANQF’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.14% from 1,400 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 3 days are for CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:CANQF)’s short sellers to cover CANQF’s short positions. It closed at $0.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $94.14 target or 3.00% above today’s $91.40 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.37B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $94.14 PT is reached, the company will be worth $101.01 million more. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. It is down 29.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

CanaQuest Medical Corp. develops health products and pharmaceuticals that utilize hemps, cannabis, and algae oils. The company has market cap of $2.62 million. The firm was formerly known as Algae Dynamics Corp. and changed its name to CanaQuest Medical Corp. in January 2019. It currently has negative earnings.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 44.35 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

