American States Water Company (AWR) Reaches $87.94 52-Week High; Ardelyx (ARDX) Sellers Increased By 0.32% Their Shorts

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high and has $95.85 target or 9.00% above today’s $87.94 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.24 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $95.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $291.51 million more. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 198,475 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. ARDX’s SI was 571,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 569,200 shares previously. With 167,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s short sellers to cover ARDX’s short positions. The SI to Ardelyx Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 643,395 shares traded or 267.70% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 62 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 4,161 shares. 1,478 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 3,643 shares. Sei Investments Com has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 4,457 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp. Stifel Financial holds 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) or 8,286 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 17,274 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 14,856 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 359,253 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 49,292 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Inc has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 42.67 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company has $62 highest and $52 lowest target. $57’s average target is -35.18% below currents $87.94 stock price. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AWR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $221.06 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.