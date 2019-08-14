American States Water Company (AWR) Reaches $85.23 52-Week High; Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Shorts Increased By 13.19%

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) had an increase of 13.19% in short interest. CTWS’s SI was 163,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.19% from 144,000 shares previously. With 37,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)’s short sellers to cover CTWS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 5,888 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO “MERGER OF EQUALS” WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Carefully Reviewed Eversource’s Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Transaction Expected to Close by Year-End 2018; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Eversource Energy Will Be Among Those Invited to Participate; 30/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Shareholders Will Own 40% of the Combined Co at Close; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Current Eversource Proposal Substantially Undervalues Compan; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED COMPANY WILL CONSIST OF 12 DIRECTORS; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Determined Eversource Bid Not ‘Superior Proposal’; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Pr

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high and has $92.90 target or 9.00% above today’s $85.23 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.14 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $92.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $282.51M more. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 103,504 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company has market cap of $844.80 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. It has a 39.75 P/E ratio. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Connecticut Water Service, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.46 million shares or 0.80% less from 5.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 1,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Mellon owns 128,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 5,393 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc, New York-based fund reported 248,200 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 107,802 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,238 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Company has 3,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) for 27,066 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS). M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 19,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 6,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 33,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 57,678 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.05% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,904 shares. Symons Management owns 6,450 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 127,398 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 359,253 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 1,400 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Paloma Prns stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,683 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler Associates has 0.06% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has 12,360 shares. Walthausen Company Lc holds 86,130 shares.

