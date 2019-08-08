American States Water Company (AWR) Reaches $81.15 52-Week High; Chegg (CHGG) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Chegg Inc (CHGG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 123 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 94 reduced and sold equity positions in Chegg Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 139.63 million shares, up from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Chegg Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 15 to 11 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 76 Increased: 65 New Position: 58.

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high and has $83.58 target or 3.00% above today’s $81.15 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.99B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $83.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $89.58M more. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 13,631 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

The stock increased 2.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 156,246 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The company has market cap of $5.36 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It currently has negative earnings. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chegg Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc holds 33.59% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. for 778,116 shares. Act Ii Management Lp owns 305,258 shares or 9.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sylebra Hk Co Ltd has 7.94% invested in the company for 3.53 million shares. The New Jersey-based Selkirk Management Llc has invested 6.98% in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 290,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Sell”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 4,790 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc reported 2,400 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 276,205 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 12,585 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) or 8,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Invest invested in 9,256 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Limited stated it has 29,369 shares. Amp Cap Invsts has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 30,089 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 10,523 shares. Raymond James Services has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $42,150 activity. The insider TANG EVA G sold $42,150.