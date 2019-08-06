American States Water Company (AWR) Reaches $76.08 52-Week High; Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) Has 1.83 Sentiment

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high and has $82.93 target or 9.00% above today’s $76.08 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.80B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $82.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $251.91 million more. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 129,163 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (SVVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 6 cut down and sold equity positions in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 366,001 shares, up from 256,268 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 16,002 shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) has declined 29.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SVVC News: 16/03/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results, NAV of $23.83 per share; 27/04/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $24.59 Per Share as of March 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings

More notable recent Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $21.93 Per Share as of June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Announces First Quarter Financial Results, NAV of $26.30 per share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Holding Phunware Closes Merger With Stellar Acquisition III – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,800 activity.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development firm specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. The company has market cap of $62.57 million. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. It has a 5.42 P/E ratio. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. for 72,817 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 67,969 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.04% invested in the company for 3,052 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.02% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,164 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 42.77 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American States Water Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American States Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement accumulated 52,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 1.14 million shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 210,315 shares stake. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50,048 shares. Kistler holds 62 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Copper Rock Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 261,321 shares stake. State Street Corporation has 2.81 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 33,002 shares. Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 38,618 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0% or 4,457 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 11,950 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Ins Tx accumulated 33,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $42,150 activity. TANG EVA G had sold 600 shares worth $42,150 on Tuesday, February 12.